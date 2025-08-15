This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello, just a quick publicbeta patch today because the last one caused a mod to crash. This also has a fix for a longstanding bug in multiplayer where characters would occasionally stop animating for a few seconds. Always struggled to track that one down due to its intermittent nature but I'm pretty sure it's fixed now. Here's the changelist:

Fix for crash in SIS Extended: Effects Framework mod

Possible crash fix

Possible fix for character animations occasionally freezing for a few seconds in multiplayer

Updated Brazilian Portuguese, Czech and Japanese translations

What's this publicbeta thing?

v259 will be in the "publicbeta" branch on Steam for a while, before pushing it to the main game and to XBox. If you want to try the latest features as they come out (and help test them!) it's a good idea to start using this branch. But keep in mind:

Because it's the bleeding edge it could be less stable

If you want to be able to play online co-op with someone you'll need to be on the same version as them

If you go back from the "publicbeta" branch to the main branch you may not be able to load savegames created on "publicbeta".

To use publicbeta, just right-click on Survivalist: Invisible Strain in your Steam library and go to Properties, then Betas and in the drop-down select "publicbeta".