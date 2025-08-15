 Skip to content
15 August 2025 Build 19612249 Edited 15 August 2025 – 14:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello, just a quick publicbeta patch today because the last one caused a mod to crash. This also has a fix for a longstanding bug in multiplayer where characters would occasionally stop animating for a few seconds. Always struggled to track that one down due to its intermittent nature but I'm pretty sure it's fixed now. Here's the changelist:

  • Fix for crash in SIS Extended: Effects Framework mod

  • Possible crash fix

  • Possible fix for character animations occasionally freezing for a few seconds in multiplayer

  • Updated Brazilian Portuguese, Czech and Japanese translations

What's this publicbeta thing?

v259 will be in the "publicbeta" branch on Steam for a while, before pushing it to the main game and to XBox. If you want to try the latest features as they come out (and help test them!) it's a good idea to start using this branch. But keep in mind:

  • Because it's the bleeding edge it could be less stable

  • If you want to be able to play online co-op with someone you'll need to be on the same version as them

  • If you go back from the "publicbeta" branch to the main branch you may not be able to load savegames created on "publicbeta".

To use publicbeta, just right-click on Survivalist: Invisible Strain in your Steam library and go to Properties, then Betas and in the drop-down select "publicbeta".

Changed depots in publicbeta branch

Windows 64-bit Survivalist: Invisible Strain Content Depot 1054511
