Fixed an issue where the crosshair was slightly above and to the left of the center.
Improved an issue where the crosshair would turn on slightly later when the overlay and crosshair were visible at the same time.
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Fixed an issue where the crosshair was slightly above and to the left of the center.
Improved an issue where the crosshair would turn on slightly later when the overlay and crosshair were visible at the same time.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update