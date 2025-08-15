Improved
- Changed where if horse is pregnant, has illness, is sick or dead, it's no longer a suffix but prefix. So instead of [Horse name] (P) -> (P) [Horse name]
Fixed
- Adding a check to race scene, where pregnant horses should not be able to compete anymore
- Changelog should now work on mac version also
- Removing some unused references that was causing errors in logs
- Continued to add validation checks to hopefully fix Shirleys problem
0.3.4.3 - 2025-08-15
