Improved

- Changed where if horse is pregnant, has illness, is sick or dead, it's no longer a suffix but prefix. So instead of [Horse name] (P) -> (P) [Horse name]



Fixed

- Adding a check to race scene, where pregnant horses should not be able to compete anymore

- Changelog should now work on mac version also

- Removing some unused references that was causing errors in logs

- Continued to add validation checks to hopefully fix Shirleys problem