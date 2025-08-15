 Skip to content
15 August 2025 Build 19612182 Edited 15 August 2025 – 14:09:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Improved
- Changed where if horse is pregnant, has illness, is sick or dead, it's no longer a suffix but prefix. So instead of [Horse name] (P) -> (P) [Horse name]

Fixed
- Adding a check to race scene, where pregnant horses should not be able to compete anymore
- Changelog should now work on mac version also
- Removing some unused references that was causing errors in logs
- Continued to add validation checks to hopefully fix Shirleys problem

Changed files in this update

