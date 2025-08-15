Truck City v0.25-Playtest has just been released. This is the change log:





Feature: Added experimental support for many languages: Bulgarian, Chinese (Simplified), Chinese (Traditional), Czech, Danish, Dutch, English, Finnish, French, German, Greek, Hungarian, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Portuguese-Brazil, Romanian, Russian, Spanish, Swedish, Thai, Turkish, Ukrainian, Vietnamese



Improvement: Added first run message to inform user that it will take a while (Compiling shaders)



Improvement: production building efficiency increased



Improvement: science lookup tables to improve efficiency



Improvement: Trucks list window made much more efficient, most noticeable when using many trucks (>200)



Improvement: Minimap look & feel changed to match the rest of the windows



Bugfix: Added support for copy pasting launchpads



Bugfix: launchpads correctly consume rocket containers



Bugfix in truck color picker

