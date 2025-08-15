Truck City v0.25-Playtest has just been released. This is the change log:
Feature: Added experimental support for many languages: Bulgarian, Chinese (Simplified), Chinese (Traditional), Czech, Danish, Dutch, English, Finnish, French, German, Greek, Hungarian, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Portuguese-Brazil, Romanian, Russian, Spanish, Swedish, Thai, Turkish, Ukrainian, Vietnamese
Improvement: Added first run message to inform user that it will take a while (Compiling shaders)
Improvement: production building efficiency increased
Improvement: science lookup tables to improve efficiency
Improvement: Trucks list window made much more efficient, most noticeable when using many trucks (>200)
Improvement: Minimap look & feel changed to match the rest of the windows
Bugfix: Added support for copy pasting launchpads
Bugfix: launchpads correctly consume rocket containers
Bugfix in truck color picker
Improvement: Market window look & feel changed to match the rest of the UI (no OK or Cancel)
Changed files in this update