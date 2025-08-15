 Skip to content
15 August 2025 Build 19611895 Edited 15 August 2025 – 13:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Whilst Blade Dodging has been updated, it has encountered another bug, this will be fixed TODAY.
Hexshots is now properly replayable after winning, with some variation in enemy locations to target each iteration.
Mowing simulator no longer puts you in the air!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2371681
