Hello Preppers!
We’ve got a little surprise for you before the weekend hits. 🎉
While we’re still cooking up some bigger features for future patches, we wanted to squeeze in a smaller
update you’ve been asking for. Starting in Version 1.0.3, teams or 2 or 3 players can now play co-op without bots and face the challenge on your own terms, and at your own discretion. One word of caution - playing fewer than 4 players will make the game harder!
This change comes straight from your feedback, and it's a new feature we are testing out. Keep those ideas coming, they’re helping us shape Guntouchables into something even better. 💪
Below is a list of what changes the new update introduces.
New in Guntouchables 1.0.3
Fixed:
Fixed Blackscreen-softlock in room transition state
Fixed tooltips and popup cards shown outside screen
Fixed nav mesh causing issues in antenna missions
Changed:
Splash screens are skippable
Limited difficulty scale on fewer than 4 players
Changed version string from timestamp to build number
Added:
Added functionality to Open / Close slots in lobby
Added "New Update" available notification
Added FAQ Link in multiplayer for common issues
Various smaller fixes and optimizations
The following issues are not included in 1.0.3 but are high priority in one of the upcoming updates:
Ensuring inactive players cannot block the game
Introducing better options for communication in-game
Adding functionality to drop a consumable
Adding a notification to players for when to update to a newer version of the client
Join the Guntouchables Community on Discord!
We are paying attention to your feedback on the Steam Forums, but we highly recommend joining the amazing Guntouchables community on Discord. Here you can find players for groups, discus meta and share experiences, and post feedback/suggestion to the dev team.
Now go enjoy that bot-free co-op and have an awesome weekend!
XOXO,
-Game Swing
