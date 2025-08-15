 Skip to content
15 August 2025 Build 19611874 Edited 15 August 2025 – 12:26:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Preppers!

We’ve got a little surprise for you before the weekend hits. 🎉

While we’re still cooking up some bigger features for future patches, we wanted to squeeze in a smaller

update you’ve been asking for. Starting in Version 1.0.3, teams or 2 or 3 players can now play co-op without bots and face the challenge on your own terms, and at your own discretion. One word of caution - playing fewer than 4 players will make the game harder!

This change comes straight from your feedback, and it's a new feature we are testing out. Keep those ideas coming, they’re helping us shape Guntouchables into something even better. 💪

Below is a list of what changes the new update introduces.

New in Guntouchables 1.0.3

Fixed:

  • Fixed Blackscreen-softlock in room transition state

  • Fixed tooltips and popup cards shown outside screen

  • Fixed nav mesh causing issues in antenna missions

Changed:

  • Splash screens are skippable

  • Limited difficulty scale on fewer than 4 players

  • Changed version string from timestamp to build number

Added:

  • Added functionality to Open / Close slots in lobby

  • Added "New Update" available notification

  • Added FAQ Link in multiplayer for common issues

  • Various smaller fixes and optimizations

The following issues are not included in 1.0.3 but are high priority in one of the upcoming updates:

  • Ensuring inactive players cannot block the game

  • Introducing better options for communication in-game

  • Adding functionality to drop a consumable

  • Adding a notification to players for when to update to a newer version of the client

Join the Guntouchables Community on Discord!

We are paying attention to your feedback on the Steam Forums, but we highly recommend joining the amazing Guntouchables community on Discord. Here you can find players for groups, discus meta and share experiences, and post feedback/suggestion to the dev team.

Now go enjoy that bot-free co-op and have an awesome weekend!

XOXO,

-Game Swing

