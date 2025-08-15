 Skip to content
15 August 2025 Build 19611853 Edited 15 August 2025 – 16:27:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Happy Friday, Keepers! We’ve prepared a small update to improve your weekend adventures at the lighthouse.

This update includes:

  • The community has finished proofreading the Portuguese localization, and it’s now in the game! If you’d like to help proofread your language, join our Discord.
https://discord.com/invite/f2Dkp4Rv4K

  • Fixed an issue where interactions could disappear after dealing with the Beholder.
  • Improved water visuals during fishing to help reduce motion sickness.
  • Removed the mechanic where dark entities could destroy items.
  • Fixed some story consistency issues in dialogues with the Hunter and the Courier.
  • Minor user experience improvements.


Thank you for your continued support and feedback - and have a great weekend at the lighthouse!

Changed files in this update

