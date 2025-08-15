The community has finished proofreading the Portuguese localization, and it’s now in the game! If you’d like to help proofread your language, join our Discord.

Fixed an issue where interactions could disappear after dealing with the Beholder.



Improved water visuals during fishing to help reduce motion sickness.



Removed the mechanic where dark entities could destroy items.



Fixed some story consistency issues in dialogues with the Hunter and the Courier.



Minor user experience improvements.



Happy Friday, Keepers! We’ve prepared a small update to improve your weekend adventures at the lighthouse.This update includes:Thank you for your continued support and feedback - and have a great weekend at the lighthouse!