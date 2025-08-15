This update includes:
- The community has finished proofreading the Portuguese localization, and it’s now in the game! If you’d like to help proofread your language, join our Discord.
- Fixed an issue where interactions could disappear after dealing with the Beholder.
- Improved water visuals during fishing to help reduce motion sickness.
- Removed the mechanic where dark entities could destroy items.
- Fixed some story consistency issues in dialogues with the Hunter and the Courier.
- Minor user experience improvements.
Thank you for your continued support and feedback - and have a great weekend at the lighthouse!
Changed files in this update