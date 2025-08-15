 Skip to content
15 August 2025 Build 19611784
Update notes via Steam Community
In mouse emulator mode I was previously using orthogonal projection and trying to compensate with an exponent. This math was wrong, I am now using the correct math for perspective projection. This also gets rid of the horizontal and vertical exponent sliders.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2428881
