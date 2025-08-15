We've fixed a couple of bugs which prevented players from connecting via lan or steamworks. In further tests we've seen lan gameplay to come really close to what you'd expect. Steamworks multiplayer faces desyncs after a short while. Also tickrate in steamworks appear to be a bit lower than solo or in lan.



Sending chat messages is disabled for now in steamworks mp as it caused hard crashes. We'll enable them in a later update.



We need to run some re-test on our photon implementation, but this comes after we've fixed steamworks mp as it got a higher priortity.



Please give lan implementation a spin and tell us how it went.