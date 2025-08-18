Hi folks,
Today we have a small feature and a few fixes.
The feature is that you can now shift click on a portrait to start a teleport. This can be handy as a gm to get someone where you need them if they are not currently in view.
The fixes are as follows:
We've fixed the board list play buttons not working for players
Tooltips are showing correctly on board-folders again
We no longer show default-board information to players, as that's only really relevant to GMs
Until next time!
Changed files in this update