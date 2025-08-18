 Skip to content
18 August 2025 Build 19611700 Edited 18 August 2025 – 12:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi folks,

Today we have a small feature and a few fixes.

The feature is that you can now shift click on a portrait to start a teleport. This can be handy as a gm to get someone where you need them if they are not currently in view.



The fixes are as follows:

  • We've fixed the board list play buttons not working for players

  • Tooltips are showing correctly on board-folders again

  • We no longer show default-board information to players, as that's only really relevant to GMs

Until next time!

