Hi folks,



Today we have a small feature and a few fixes.



The feature is that you can now shift click on a portrait to start a teleport. This can be handy as a gm to get someone where you need them if they are not currently in view.





The fixes are as follows:

We've fixed the board list play buttons not working for players

Tooltips are showing correctly on board-folders again

We no longer show default-board information to players, as that's only really relevant to GMs

Until next time!