Major 15 August 2025 Build 19611679 Edited 15 August 2025 – 13:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Since our last EA update, we realized the game lacked completeness. So, we went back to the very beginning – the Prologue chapter – and completely rebuilt it from the ground up. We've now largely completed this overhaul and hope it delivers a significantly better experience for you!

What's New:

  1. Completely rebuilt the Prologue chapter, adding a massive amount of new storylines and quests. This chapter offers 2-3 hours of gameplay and features two major branching endings.

  2. Added new Runes, new Skills, and new Equipment. These powerful spells and gear will help you face more intense battles.

  3. Enhanced Combat & AI. Enemies are now more strategic in their skill usage and target selection.

  4. Expanded and refined Environmental Interactions & Exploration.

  5. Implemented Character Field of Vision and Hearing systems. Skill usage is now also affected by line of sight.

  6. Optimized the UI and interaction experience.

  7. Implemented Game Sound Effects and Voice Acting.

  8. Improved overall game stability and reduced system requirements.

Important Note: Due to changes in our development approach, the game's main storyline chapter is currently non-functional. We will temporarily lock this chapter and focus our efforts on updating its content in the upcoming production phase.

Finally, thank you all for your continued support! We hope you enjoy what we've brought this time!

