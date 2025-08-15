Additions:



- Debate Scene started! (though, you wont be seeing that yet. its not entirely complete.)

- Presidental Pleasures! post-game shop thats visually wip but includes its mechanic and some of its cosmetics, including: melanie shop visual changes, shrilow screen decoration (only one level), orange miners. and... buying lge weed

- LGE's Theme Song! Shows up in presidental pleasures and in their first cutscene at the beginning of rebirth 3



Removals:



- Viral.tscn



Bugfixes:



- Poster Making Event not following the camera properly

- Sizable Room and Different Room bugging out jelly rooms

- Minigame Warning Text not appearing (how'd it take me so long to notice this one?)

- Doctor appearing like. Always in rebirth 1.

- Rebirth 2 save scumming (can no longer quit to menu and reopen file to reset the shop back to normal.)

- Rebirth 1 Doctor Times being insanely inaccurate. it is now properly reduced to 1 minute

- QTE Not showing up in the shop visually when reloading a save on rebirth 2.