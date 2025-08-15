Additions:
- Debate Scene started! (though, you wont be seeing that yet. its not entirely complete.)
- Presidental Pleasures! post-game shop thats visually wip but includes its mechanic and some of its cosmetics, including: melanie shop visual changes, shrilow screen decoration (only one level), orange miners. and... buying lge weed
- LGE's Theme Song! Shows up in presidental pleasures and in their first cutscene at the beginning of rebirth 3
Removals:
- Viral.tscn
Bugfixes:
- Poster Making Event not following the camera properly
- Sizable Room and Different Room bugging out jelly rooms
- Minigame Warning Text not appearing (how'd it take me so long to notice this one?)
- Doctor appearing like. Always in rebirth 1.
- Rebirth 2 save scumming (can no longer quit to menu and reopen file to reset the shop back to normal.)
- Rebirth 1 Doctor Times being insanely inaccurate. it is now properly reduced to 1 minute
- QTE Not showing up in the shop visually when reloading a save on rebirth 2.
Best Update Evah (last before 00.03.10 unless a major bug is found)
Update notes via Steam Community
