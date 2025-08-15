Greetings, medievalists!

The newest patch (0.26.43) is now live on all platforms . Save your progress and restart your game client to update. You should be able to load normally and continue playing. If you have any problems, please let us know.

Quality of Life Improvements

Changed logic for buildings. Deconstruct, uninstall, and relocation now have priority over building repair. The repair goal will fail if any of those orders are given. It will also fail if the building catches fire.

Bugs and Fixes

Fixed several crash occurrences.

Fixed various issues related to secondary maps.

Fixed the issue where selecting the next object of the same type via TAB didn’t work as intended.

Fixed the issue where enemy corpses couldn't be buried in graves designated for enemies after loading.

Fixed the issue where the screen would overflow due to the number of mods and objects displayed in the Loading prompt.

Known issues:

If your settlers are experiencing weird animations with some actions, be sure to turn off V-sync and cap the game's FPS in the game's options. Cap it to 60fps. If the issue persists, cap it at 30.

Assigned Pets don't sleep with owners.

Some text keys are still not translated.

Player-triggered events don't have sound effects

Settlers will not refuel torches if there is no floor/ground beneath them.

Settlers will not choose the closest production building (if there are more of the same type), but the one that has a production set first in the global list of productions.

DISCLAIMER: The experimental and the main branch have the same version of the game. However, on the experimental branch, we decided to keep the Dev version of the game, and that means that a Dev log with red text will appear from time to time. This will help us get more info from your side when crashes and bug reports occur. If you are annoyed by this, please switch to the main branch to experience the game without the red text.

Foxy Voxel

