15 August 2025 Build 19611435
Update notes via Steam Community

Today's update fixes the 'dirty particles' issue that we have been seeing since launch. Overall, it wasn't impacting players often, but it was our most frequent issue, so we are delighted to have finally resolved it, especially as it was a bug inside Unreal Chaos, and not something we were directly responsible for.

To put it in context, over the last 90 days, this bug occurred 309 times - the next biggest issue occurred 26 times, and that was people trying to play the game with outdated graphics drivers, so hopefully this update has removed over 70% of our major errors.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue that would cause the game to crash to desktop after a battle

  • Fixed an issue where rerolling could reduce the charges/duration of effects that didn't affect reroll chances

  • Fixed an exploit related to YouSellAnySpaceship and Undo/Redo to get infinite credits

  • Re-balanced YouSellAnySpaceship.com to only trigger once per trader phase

  • Fixed an issue with StarScope affecting every item in the shop, instead of only discounting Common Spaceships

  • Fix for intermittent crash when loading an in-progress run

Changed files in this update

