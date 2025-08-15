Today's update fixes the 'dirty particles' issue that we have been seeing since launch. Overall, it wasn't impacting players often, but it was our most frequent issue, so we are delighted to have finally resolved it, especially as it was a bug inside Unreal Chaos, and not something we were directly responsible for.

To put it in context, over the last 90 days, this bug occurred 309 times - the next biggest issue occurred 26 times, and that was people trying to play the game with outdated graphics drivers, so hopefully this update has removed over 70% of our major errors.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue that would cause the game to crash to desktop after a battle