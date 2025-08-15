The Soulweaver has arrived, the ultimate test at the end of the campaign.



We’ve poured everything into making this finale as epic and unforgettable as possible. The Soulweaver embodies the peak of Darkblade’s ascension and the reckoning for his sins.

We can’t wait to see you claim victory… or find yourself unceremoniously getting put back to the Main Menu.

Patch Notes:

Changes:

Increased Gromar's (seconda campaign boss) health by 150%.

Interact button no longer requires to be held.

Added bosses names above their health bar.

Added support for ultra-wide 16:9 resolutions.

Added support for 120Hz refresh rate.

Added achievement for defeating the third boss.

Increased maximum look sensitivity range in Settings > Controls.

Fixes: