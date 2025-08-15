 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War - Definitive Edition THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
15 August 2025 Build 19611399 Edited 15 August 2025 – 11:52:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The Soulweaver has arrived, the ultimate test at the end of the campaign.


We’ve poured everything into making this finale as epic and unforgettable as possible. The Soulweaver embodies the peak of Darkblade’s ascension and the reckoning for his sins.

We can’t wait to see you claim victory… or find yourself unceremoniously getting put back to the Main Menu.

Patch Notes:

Changes:

  • Increased Gromar's (seconda campaign boss) health by 150%.

  • Interact button no longer requires to be held.

  • Added bosses names above their health bar.

  • Added support for ultra-wide 16:9 resolutions.

  • Added support for 120Hz refresh rate.

  • Added achievement for defeating the third boss.

  • Increased maximum look sensitivity range in Settings > Controls.

Fixes:

  • Fixed a bug where Gauntled modifiers would apply in The Hideout.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2406371
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link