Changes



- Increased streaming pool size from 1000MB to 2000MB.This is our first attempt to address blurry models for plants during identification, harvesting, and sorting. Please let us know if you continue experiencing this issue, and we will investigate further.

- Moved immersive mode setting from General to Graphics tab.Added left click as option for advancing dialogue.

- Added settings to invert camera X and Y axis.

- Added "skip" option in forest bathing to fix an issue where the player could get locked in forest bathing if an obstacle blocked the path between the player and the bathing spot. The original issue this was made to solve has been resolved, but the skip button will remain for now if people wish to use it.



Fixes



- Fixed an issue preventing players from progressing Annie's Nettle Farm quest.

- Fixed save files affected by the bugged Annie's Nettle Farm quest if players had completed the project before this patch.

- Fixed an issue causing some quest objectives to not update correctly.

- Fixed an issue where the player could trigger Charles' community project discovery dialogue while in photo mode.

- Updated meditation spots to prevent players from getting stuck while walking to their centres.

- Fixed an issue where player movement could break if initiating forest bathing while already on the correct spot.

- Fixed a typo in Barbara's "The Taste of Childhood" quest.

- Fixed typo in Charles' "Dash of Colour" quest

- Fixed an issue where time was incorrectly set to morning on fresh saves.

- Fixed missing community spirit reward for Linda's tier 3 friendship quest.

- Fixed issue where player had jumping enabled indoors when loading a save from the community kitchen, allowing player to escape bounds.