 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War - Definitive Edition THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
15 August 2025 Build 19611358 Edited 15 August 2025 – 12:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed
- Fixed a bug that caused tables to occasionally stop working
- Removed caching from the facilities scene, this caused another facilities page to open behind it when you were moving back and forth and messed up the page

Changed files in this update

Windows Linux 64-bit Depot 3809881
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 3809882
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link