This patch is a big one!

-Added 2 player VS Mode

-Added VS AI mode

-Added Idle Clicker Mode (completely redone to be more fun)

-Changed most of the sounds. It is now more pleasing

-New Fever! mode to reward awesome ball bounce skill

-User Interface is prettier and more functional

-New abilities, mods and more

-Balance Changes

-Boss Fixes

Some notes:

2 player mode is playable on the same keyboard. Or one the same gamepad. Supports all kind of mixed controls.

E.g; one player mouse, other gamepad. One on the right side of the Steamdeck, other left side.

2 player mode has all the bells and whistle of the classic game mode. Level-Ups, equipment, shop etc...

Thank you for buying my game ☺

You can report bugs and give feedback on the Steam Forums