This patch is a big one!
-Added 2 player VS Mode
-Added VS AI mode
-Added Idle Clicker Mode (completely redone to be more fun)
-Changed most of the sounds. It is now more pleasing
-New Fever! mode to reward awesome ball bounce skill
-User Interface is prettier and more functional
-New abilities, mods and more
-Balance Changes
-Boss Fixes
Some notes:
2 player mode is playable on the same keyboard. Or one the same gamepad. Supports all kind of mixed controls.
E.g; one player mouse, other gamepad. One on the right side of the Steamdeck, other left side.
2 player mode has all the bells and whistle of the classic game mode. Level-Ups, equipment, shop etc...
Thank you for buying my game ☺
You can report bugs and give feedback on the Steam Forums
