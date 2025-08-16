 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals PEAK THE FINALS Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
16 August 2025 Build 19611202 Edited 16 August 2025 – 09:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi!

Thank you so much for playing and for reporting the bugs! I fixed some minor glitches in this update.

Please let me know if you find any other issues, I’ll fix them ASAP!
You can reply to this post or write on the Community Hub.

Thank you!

Best,
Bilge

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2810551
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link