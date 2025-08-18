Bug fixes
- Fixed a case of invincible bats
- Fixed several princess eat particles
- Fixed a case of an invincible Evelius
- Fixed Van Wampe (the red haired knight) not appearing when the princess ate Evelius earlier in the tower
- Fixed a softlock that could occur when Evelius demanded to eat a companion
- Fixed Evelius "no gearing up" return behavior
- Several Evelius interruption fixes
- Improved stunned Evelius physics
- Fixed Alva trying to play multiple animations at once when throwing bottles
- Fixed visible brown backgrounds beneath cave platforms
- Pipe system shouldn't break anymore, when putting an explosion potion from a witch in there
- Improved companion behavior, when transforming back into Wanst from being a monster
- Explosion potions can not be brewed again
A lot of small visual glitches fixed:
- Fixed the pawnshop clerk's eyes intersecting with her eyelids,
- Fixed nose peeking out of helmets monsters are wearing,
- Fixed some visual glitches of random peasants in the tavern,
- Fixed visual glitches of goo on the floor,
Other
- Changed back from DirectX 12 to DirectX 11, for better compatibility
- Companions now say something on death
- Reduced voice line frequencies for goo, anvils and alcoves
- Slightly nerfed the range of medium sized blobs
- Companions should stay on the weighted step platform for medium sized bridge gaps now (the same way they do it for the large ones already)
- Improved bee performance
- Reinstalling the game on Steamdeck shouldn't reset the save files
- Fixed game over menu on Steamdeck not offering the option to change the difficulty mode
