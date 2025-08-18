 Skip to content
18 August 2025 Build 19611109
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug fixes


  • Fixed a case of invincible bats
  • Fixed several princess eat particles
  • Fixed a case of an invincible Evelius
  • Fixed Van Wampe (the red haired knight) not appearing when the princess ate Evelius earlier in the tower
  • Fixed a softlock that could occur when Evelius demanded to eat a companion
  • Fixed Evelius "no gearing up" return behavior
  • Several Evelius interruption fixes
  • Improved stunned Evelius physics
  • Fixed Alva trying to play multiple animations at once when throwing bottles
  • Fixed visible brown backgrounds beneath cave platforms
  • Pipe system shouldn't break anymore, when putting an explosion potion from a witch in there
  • Improved companion behavior, when transforming back into Wanst from being a monster
  • Explosion potions can not be brewed again


A lot of small visual glitches fixed:

  • Fixed the pawnshop clerk's eyes intersecting with her eyelids,
  • Fixed nose peeking out of helmets monsters are wearing,
  • Fixed some visual glitches of random peasants in the tavern,
  • Fixed visual glitches of goo on the floor,


Other


  • Changed back from DirectX 12 to DirectX 11, for better compatibility
  • Companions now say something on death
  • Reduced voice line frequencies for goo, anvils and alcoves
  • Slightly nerfed the range of medium sized blobs
  • Companions should stay on the weighted step platform for medium sized bridge gaps now (the same way they do it for the large ones already)
  • Improved bee performance
  • Reinstalling the game on Steamdeck shouldn't reset the save files
  • Fixed game over menu on Steamdeck not offering the option to change the difficulty mode

Changed files in this update

Depot 1700271
  • Loading history…
