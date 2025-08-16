 Skip to content
16 August 2025 Build 19611107 Edited 16 August 2025 – 03:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Good day everyone! We heard your reports and already fixed some of the current found issue. Here are the changes.

Changelog:

  • Fixed - minimap wrong scale at certain resolutions

  • Fixed - Double input when using xbox one controller connected by bluetooth

  • Fixed - Some late game dialogue accessible early

  • Fixed - Possible crash on some specific button rebind

  • Fixed - Incorrect resolution display on very first game boot.

  • Added - PS5 glyphs for PS5 controller rebind

  • Added - SFX on a boss battle stage

