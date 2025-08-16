Good day everyone! We heard your reports and already fixed some of the current found issue. Here are the changes.
Changelog:
Fixed - minimap wrong scale at certain resolutions
Fixed - Double input when using xbox one controller connected by bluetooth
Fixed - Some late game dialogue accessible early
Fixed - Possible crash on some specific button rebind
Fixed - Incorrect resolution display on very first game boot.
Added - PS5 glyphs for PS5 controller rebind
Added - SFX on a boss battle stage
Changed files in this update