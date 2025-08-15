- Adjusted/Fixed Maryam’s recommendation quest at the café not saving the progress consistently.
- Increased rain chance in spring slightly.
- Inspiring Klaus now counts anywhere, and not just at the supermarket.
- Adjusted Historic Tag. Changed it from “Written about the past” to “meeting a need of immersing yourself in the past”.
- Nerfed Professor Quest to make it less frustrating.
- Made cases visible and visually distinct to help you identify which one is currently active.
- Removed a dialogue gamepad deselection, that would lead to having to re-select dialogue.
- Made Play and Long mutually exclusive, as plays don’t tend to be over 450 pages.
- Added a bail-out book box, in case you are out of money and out of books.
- Adjusted the gardening fundraiser so it doesn’t keep subtracting money after the quest is completed.
- Fixed snow at Park.
- Fixed Nightmare Fuel-Effect never disappearing.
- Adjusted spacing of location genres in the journal to avoid overlaps.
- Improved the UX of colouring your bookshop.
- Made Spoiled Fish only placeable in one slot at a time, to avoid accidental smells.
- Fixed wildlife-board being obstructed at the fish-market.
- Made the Antique Lantern slightly stronger.
- Fixed a glitching shadow at the Café.
Known Issue:Steam Cloud is still disabled, until we can figure out a way to test it safely. We are in contact with Steam Support! 🙏🙏🙏
Weekend:We’ll be taking this weekend off, after having worked through the last one. So I hope you’ll understand that we’ll try not to respond during this weekend.
Next week is also the Gamescom, where we will have a booth in the Indie Arena! We’ll still try to find time to respond to your questions, and fix urgent bugs if there are any, but communications might be a bit slower next week, as our 5-person-team has to staff the booth, too.
The First Week:This last week has been a blur for us. We never imagined that this many people would pick up our game! We are simply blown-away and exceptionally thankful for your support and passion for the game, and the kindness and positivity you bring to every conversation we had with you. We are lucky to have made a game for such a wonderful community! ♥️
As always, here is the link to the previous patch notes: https://steamcommunity.com/app/2133760/discussions/0/601912361526467372/
