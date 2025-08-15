Hello Cops!

Hope all of you are peeling good.



HP Drop Changes

After considering how some players are struggling at certain stages, I've adjusted the HP drop values of certain enemy types.

The biggest changes affected these mobsters. They now have a 100% hp drop chance when you are under 5 health.

Fries Boss

Drops 20% HP when player is above 5HP

Baked Potato Boss

Removed higher percentage drop on Hard Mode. Now has a 50% drop chance above 4HP regardless of difficulty.

Mashed Potato

Removed 100% drop on Hard Mode. Now has a 50% drop chance above 4HP regardless of difficulty.

Pause Menu - Bug Fixes



This was a difficult one. Within 2 weeks I've added these features:

A pause screen

Keyboard layout screen

Controller calibration screen

Handling for out-of-focus (mainly due to sticky keys)

An updated tutorial stage

And they have been continuously improved. However, due to the limited manpower I have, testing by myself is a HUGE pain. You guys have thrown so many weird situations at me like alt-tabbing during a stage transition, opening another pause menu on top of a pause menu etc.



I've since rewritten the pause code to be more robust. Hopefully this fixes all the problems but if there are more, I'm confident this patch will make it much easier to fix future bugs.

That's all folks! Happy peeling!