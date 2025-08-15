 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War - Definitive Edition THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
15 August 2025 Build 19611010 Edited 15 August 2025 – 10:52:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Cops!

Hope all of you are peeling good.

HP Drop Changes

After considering how some players are struggling at certain stages, I've adjusted the HP drop values of certain enemy types.

The biggest changes affected these mobsters. They now have a 100% hp drop chance when you are under 5 health.

  1. Fries Boss
    Drops 20% HP when player is above 5HP

  2. Baked Potato Boss
    Removed higher percentage drop on Hard Mode. Now has a 50% drop chance above 4HP regardless of difficulty.

  3. Mashed Potato
    Removed 100% drop on Hard Mode. Now has a 50% drop chance above 4HP regardless of difficulty.

Pause Menu - Bug Fixes


This was a difficult one. Within 2 weeks I've added these features:

  • A pause screen

  • Keyboard layout screen

  • Controller calibration screen

  • Handling for out-of-focus (mainly due to sticky keys)

  • An updated tutorial stage

And they have been continuously improved. However, due to the limited manpower I have, testing by myself is a HUGE pain. You guys have thrown so many weird situations at me like alt-tabbing during a stage transition, opening another pause menu on top of a pause menu etc.

I've since rewritten the pause code to be more robust. Hopefully this fixes all the problems but if there are more, I'm confident this patch will make it much easier to fix future bugs.

That's all folks! Happy peeling!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3605551
  • Loading history…
Windows 32-bitEnglish Depot 3605552
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link