A player reported they were getting an EPERM error on Windows during the autosave, so I fixed my file system handling to avoid this.
I also noticed while debugging this that the Invasion project unlocked too soon (when you finished the Shape tutorial). I fixed it so it correctly unlocks after the Shape language tutorial.
File system and invasion project fix
