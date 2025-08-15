 Skip to content
15 August 2025 Build 19610815 Edited 15 August 2025 – 11:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
A player reported they were getting an EPERM error on Windows during the autosave, so I fixed my file system handling to avoid this.

I also noticed while debugging this that the Invasion project unlocked too soon (when you finished the Shape tutorial). I fixed it so it correctly unlocks after the Shape language tutorial.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2330361
macOS 64-bit Depot 2330362
Linux 64-bit Depot 2330363
