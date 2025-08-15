 Skip to content
15 August 2025 Build 19610803 Edited 15 August 2025 – 10:32:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Server Maintenance - August 15th
Asia Server Time: 17:30 - 18:30
UTC Time: 09:30 - 10:30

Optimizations

  • Babel Tower: Time/Space rotating affixes reverted to last season's combination (Robust/Cruel/Flourishing/Volatile).

  • Added a notification interface for Honor Level upgrades.

  • Buff bonuses from the Check-in Panel are now displayed on the map (top-right corner).

  • Player names are now shown during teleportation.

Display Improvements

  • Fixed multilingual text errors in the New Player Guide.

  • Optimized English text displays.

  • Improved UI layouts for certain interfaces.

Other

  • Due to development progress, Elite Hive Wasteland unlock time adjusted to Season Day 20 (originally Day 16).

