Server Maintenance - August 15th
Asia Server Time: 17:30 - 18:30
UTC Time: 09:30 - 10:30
Optimizations
Babel Tower: Time/Space rotating affixes reverted to last season's combination (Robust/Cruel/Flourishing/Volatile).
Added a notification interface for Honor Level upgrades.
Buff bonuses from the Check-in Panel are now displayed on the map (top-right corner).
Player names are now shown during teleportation.
Display Improvements
Fixed multilingual text errors in the New Player Guide.
Optimized English text displays.
Improved UI layouts for certain interfaces.
Other
Due to development progress, Elite Hive Wasteland unlock time adjusted to Season Day 20 (originally Day 16).
Changed files in this update