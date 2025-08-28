Before we jump into the details of our QoL Patch, we want to thank you for your incredible feedback and reviews since Ritual of Raven's launch! We're thrilled with the positive reception to our witchy farm-sim game and appreciate all your support 💟
In Quality of Life Patch 1, we've implemented improvements and bug fixes from your feedback since Ritual of Raven's launch earlier this month! 🥳
This includes fixes to community-reported bugs, such as players losing the ability to interact after moving chests/fields, and a bug that led players to be stuck after certain cutscenes. Alongside this, we've made many improvements, including tweaking the game's tutorial, improving item stacking in the inventory, and more.
Please find the full patch notes for QoL Patch 1 below:
Patch Notes - QoL Patch 1
- Fixed a bug that would lead to loosing the ability to interact with anything after moving chests or fields
- Fixed a bug that would lead to players being stuck after certain cutscenes
- Fixed a bug where characters could be missing from cutscenes
- Fixed the crystal charger to not remove the crystal after closing it with the ESC button
- Improved the tutorial to be more flexible with players’ card choices
- Added some highlights to indicate where to find certain items in friendship quests
- Fixed a bug where items could go missing when harvesting or extracting them with a full construct inventory
- Fixed a possible blocked state after loosing extracted items in the second portal keeper quest
- Fixed infinite field glitch in puzzles
- Improved item stacking in the inventory
- Fixed Judgement puzzle to require 4 instead of 1 Poppy Fruit
- Fixed Raven disappearing after the end of the main story
- Fixed Raven appearing in the wrong position after teleporting
- Fixed pointer disappearing after placing a decoration using controller
- Fixed a friendship item reappearing after it was already collected
- Improved collision in the shortcut of the final area
- Improved construct navigation in the second area
- Fixed some spelling errors
- Some more minor and visual bugfixes
We hope you enjoy QoL Patch 1 for Ritual of Raven! 🔮
