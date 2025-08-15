Hello everyone 🦦 - Saving patch

Here it is. After long tedious hours of teaching our otters to remember stuff, they are ready to embark on a journey that they and you will surely remember! 🧠

Progress is saved when you get a stamp, pick up a rock, a hat, or get an achievement. You can now go back to previous areas of the map, with the game saving your position when doing so. Finishing the game no longer resets your save data either. (We've seen you achievement collectors!)

Other quality of life things were added and some bug fixing was needed, here’s the list:

Patch List

- Save system for stamps, rocks, hats, achievements, story challenges.

- Teleportation between zones of the map.

- Camera focus can now be triggered for the keyboard player.

- After winning the game, you can now continue playing after the credits.

- Control reminders in the pause menu.

- Fixed an issue where Mom Otter’s dialogue re-triggered from far away.

- Fixed an issue where the King of the Hill achievement was stuck in a loop.

- Fixed an issue where the dialogue prompt was detached from NPCs.

- Fixed an issue where players were not respawning when too far away and the camera was tilting down on the top right target.

- Collision overhaul, we went over a lot of little issues, there is still stuff to do, but a lot was fixed.

- Keyboard keys now displays on tutorials.

- Meshes adjustment to resolve few visual problems.

- Spelling mistakes.

- Overall menu accessibility.

Future ahead

We are slowly coming to an end of fixing bugs, implementing demanded features, and patching on steam.

Our sound guys are coming with some interesting stuff for the game, to give it a more lively feel, we are also overall still working on more bug fixing, more art update and maybe seasonal content, like for Halloween and stuff.

We also have the car in mind, it's too buggy to our taste.

Now, time for a big talk, online multiplayer.

Online is usually something that, devs need to take into account at the root, when making a game, and TOOG was never designed for it, making it's implementation in game quite tough.

We are debating whether or not we keep investing resources in it, when remote play exists and works, we for now have a working connection between two players and a lobby, the issue lies when we start and boot up the main game, everything crashes for now, the connected player cannot properly play the game, and we are still investigating why, we'll keep you all updated.

One other main reason to all this is, we want to ship this game in a great state, and leave a game to remember behind us when we move on from it, as some of you may know, we were a student studio, and now we are very uncertain about the future of crayon coded, some wants to move on, some wants to keep it going, and if it does, is it time for a new game?

Anyways, thank you park visitor, for playing our silly game and sticking around, we truly hope all these patches and update can make this experience, a memorable one. Have fun running around the park, little one!

- Leo, Mael & Emile. 🦦