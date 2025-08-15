 Skip to content
15 August 2025 Build 19610678 Edited 15 August 2025 – 10:19:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Various hotfixes and improvements.

Suggestions:
#6607 wedge lightcruise engine direction
#6605 Issues when too far from sun -> we now have a warning message and the speed is greatly reduced.

Bugfixes:
#6430 Various system map fixes.
#6603 Issue with station repair mission

Thanks for playing!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Skywanderers Content Depot 711981
