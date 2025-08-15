Various hotfixes and improvements.
Suggestions:
#6607 wedge lightcruise engine direction
#6605 Issues when too far from sun -> we now have a warning message and the speed is greatly reduced.
Bugfixes:
#6430 Various system map fixes.
#6603 Issue with station repair mission
New build - DEFAULT] 25w33a: Hotfixes
