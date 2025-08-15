 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War - Definitive Edition THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
15 August 2025 Build 19610669 Edited 15 August 2025 – 10:19:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


———————————— Fixes ————————————
【Fix】Resolved an issue where the Wind mark could go missing

———————————— Optimizations ————————————
【Optimization】None

———————————— New Additions ————————————
【New】Clark in Chapter V can now join your party! Find out how to recruit him after defeating him – the choice is yours!

Key translation choices:

Changed files in this update

Depot 2353131
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link