Version 1.7.2 Update
Update notes via Steam Community
———————————— Fixes ————————————
【Fix】Resolved an issue where the Wind mark could go missing
———————————— Optimizations ————————————
【Optimization】None
———————————— New Additions ————————————
【New】Clark in Chapter V can now join your party! Find out how to recruit him after defeating him – the choice is yours!
Key translation choices:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update