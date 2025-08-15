 Skip to content
Major 15 August 2025 Build 19610648 Edited 15 August 2025 – 11:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Toska Bar: Step into a brand-new bar! Toska -a fight for survival inside a cold, dangerous snow-covered train. This is the ultimate high-stakes environment for the bold.

  • New Lobby Track: “Red Snow” sets the perfect mood for the Soviet Train Bar, making every game feel intense and immersive.

  • Free Skins: A brand-new skin set is available to all players at no cost! Customize your style and stand out at the table.

  • Ban System: A new system will fully roll out within 2 weeks. Hackers and cheaters will be permanently removed from matchmaking to keep the game fair for everyone.

  • Lots of localization and language fixes have been made.

