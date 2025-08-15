Toska Bar: Step into a brand-new bar! Toska -a fight for survival inside a cold, dangerous snow-covered train. This is the ultimate high-stakes environment for the bold.
New Lobby Track: “Red Snow” sets the perfect mood for the Soviet Train Bar, making every game feel intense and immersive.
Free Skins: A brand-new skin set is available to all players at no cost! Customize your style and stand out at the table.
Ban System: A new system will fully roll out within 2 weeks. Hackers and cheaters will be permanently removed from matchmaking to keep the game fair for everyone.
Lots of localization and language fixes have been made.
MAJOR UPDATE!
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update