1. Added Generation Word settings – Players can preset a Generation Word for their family. When a new member is born, their randomly generated name will automatically include the chosen Generation Word. Click the family portrait in the top-left corner to open the family panel and set it. (To allow players to add and apply new Generation Words at any time, a cyclical system was not used.)

2. Added ratio settings for farmer types in the estate’s farmlands. Incoming farmers will now be automatically distributed according to the set ratios.

3. Added one-click fertilization for all farmland plots.

4. When assigning retainers to Private Tutors, Private Schools, Training Grounds, Theaters, or Residences, players can now sort and filter by attributes.

5. Family Retainer Panel now supports name search and attribute-based sorting/filtering.

6. Added “Petition for Imperial Marriage” (for non-imperial clans). You may plead with the Emperor to issue a decree for your clan to marry into a chosen noble house.

7. Added “Imperial Marriage Decree” (for imperial clans). You may command a marriage between any two noble houses, including your own.

8. New birth mechanics – New family members may now be born as twins or mixed-gender twins.

9. New event – If your clan monopolizes officialdom, there is now a chance of suppression from the royal family.

10. New event – Clan officials may now be dismissed by the Civil Minister if relations are poor.

11. New event – Clan officials may now be audited and impeached by the Revenue Minister if relations are poor.

12. New event – Clan titles may now be revoked by the Rites Minister if relations are poor.

13. Safety alerts – If the estate’s security value drops too low, increasing the risk of theft, the value will be highlighted in red. Other low values will also trigger alerts.

14. Loading screen – Added new game tips and guidance messages.

15.Fixed bug where the same city could appear multiple times when dispatching soldiers, causing duplicate deployments and negative garrison numbers.

16. Fixed bug where purchasing two estates consecutively without reloading could cause both estates to share the same entrance on the map.

17. Fixed bug where incorrect text was displayed when recommending an official to the Emperor.

18. Fixed bug where battle reports could occasionally display incorrectly and cause the game to freeze.