This update brings about an entire new system for clan leadership that is the signature style of Nin's combination of roleplay and gameplay systems.
Balance
All New Characters now start with Cloak of Invisibility, Transformation, Kunai Shadow Clone and Shuriken Barrage Techniques
Watching gameplay footage of existing players, blank scrolls and learning the early game systems comes at too fast a pace and most people end up at level 10 not even learning a single jutsu. Giving players all these jutsu makes sense as the game starts you as you are about the graduate the academy. This also slowly lessens the gap between level 10 players and higher level players the moment they are exposed to open world PvP.
Whirlwind Kick Technique now breaks Snares
Combusting Vortex Technique now breaks Snares
Wind Mask Technique now breaks Snares
Revolving Heavens Technique now breaks Snares
Features
Clan Leadership System
Ninja who want to become clan leaders for the month must collect Hokuto Sphere items and bring them to the shrine within their clan house.
Hokuto Spheres are offerings for the ancestors of your clan. Collect Hokuto Spheres by killing enemies or buying them from other players. In the near future, there will also be daily clan missions that will allow you to get them as rewards.
Every month, the ninja with the highest Authority from the clan receives the blessing of the ancestors of the clan to become the clan leader. This will neatly tie into our upcoming coup system which will allow the clan leaders to come together to overthrow and replace the council and Kage and call upon a new election.
Added Raid Music
When a map has been raided recently and there are enemies on that map, battle music will play. It's always a bit weird when there's a massive raid going on and so much combat, and the music is peaceful and chill. This was first planned in 2023 and finally done!
Added feature support for Starter Jutsu for each village
Added feature support for Jutsu that break snares
(Devs) Added Item Setting to allow Weapons to scale with different stats than the default
(Devs) Added Item Setting to make Weapons that use base melee attack speed
(WIP) Added UI Highlighting feature for tutorials
Content
Added Hokuto Spheres to NPC Loot Tables
Added Slugnir Premium Hairstyle to Cash Shop (Art Credits: Slugnir)
Added Soloist Premium Hairstyle to Cash Shop (Art Credits: Sneakernoobie)
Added Blue Katahada Kimono to Cash Shop (Art Credits: Jiang)
Changes
When a non-house instanced map is destroyed, all furniture and storage placed on it will now be sent back to the player This is important for the upcoming wedding system where players will be able to decorate their instanced wedding venue how they like.
Housing Panel Upgrades
Added "Abandon House" button to House UI
Housing Panel is now split into 2 tabs to take up less screen space
Server Optimizations
Optimized /heal command for admins sending over 50 packets
Heavily optimized packets that were being spammed each attack by each player
Updates to Anti-cheat system replacing some older auto ban systems
Added Notification when Admin/Global Mail has been sent to all players
(GMs) Roles with permission to force enter houses can now enter any house
(GMs) Roles with permission can now instantly respawn after fainting
(Admin) Admin Mail now confirms with MongoDB that mail was sent before sending in-game confirmation
Bug Fixes
Fixed Crafting HUD sometimes causing other UI items to have weird styling issues
Fixed bug where introduction animation before tutorial was fading to white instead of black
Optimized loading music to improve map loading times
Fixed game freezing momentarily when time of day changes
Emoticon Shortcut window now opens within the game window always
Ensured player mailbox is created on first login always
Fixed art issues with Spring Yukata, Alien Parasite Hat, Slugnir Hair and Kitty Pal
(Devs) Fixed exporting game data as Json
Changed files in this update