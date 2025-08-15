Clan Leadership System

Ninja who want to become clan leaders for the month must collect Hokuto Sphere items and bring them to the shrine within their clan house.

Hokuto Spheres are offerings for the ancestors of your clan. Collect Hokuto Spheres by killing enemies or buying them from other players. In the near future, there will also be daily clan missions that will allow you to get them as rewards.

Every month, the ninja with the highest Authority from the clan receives the blessing of the ancestors of the clan to become the clan leader. This will neatly tie into our upcoming coup system which will allow the clan leaders to come together to overthrow and replace the council and Kage and call upon a new election.