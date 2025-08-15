 Skip to content

15 August 2025 Build 19610579 Edited 15 August 2025 – 10:26:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Coloring Voxels Free Bonus Image

Colouring Voxels is launching in just a few short hours! We got our artists to put together an image to better represent the art style of Coloirng Voxels, but in pixel art, so you can enjoy a free bonus image whilst you wait for the release of Coloring Pixels 2, a.k.a. Coloring Voxles. 💖

Head over to the bonus book to play for free right now!

Coloring Pixels V1.20.16 Patch Notes

New Features

  • Added a new bonus book image to celebrate the upcoming release of Coloring Voxels!

Get Coloring Voxels Today!

We successfully reached our goal of 10,000 wishlists before release, so thank you to everyone who has added our game to their wishlist! In case you aren't one of the amazing 10,000 people, there's still time to wishlist the game and give it one final boost before launch!

Changed files in this update

