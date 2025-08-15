[color=yellow]The official version of has now been officially updated and launched! [/color]

The game has been in early access for half a year under everyone's care. Thank you all for your continuous support and trust[color=yellow] The official version is not the end; it merely marks the conclusion of one stage. More content will be updated in the Treasure Hunt Record in the future!If you like this kind of game, please remember to give it a good review on steam. Thank you for your support! [/color]Version 1.0.0.0[color=yellow] Official version [/color][color=lightgreen] added [/color]1.[color=yellow] The Westward Journey Plane [/color]Unlock the [color=lightgreen] Westward Journey plane [/color], including the corresponding battle locations, towns, and factions· Add 10 new characters corresponding to the westward position, 3 skill sets, multiple sets of equipment, outfits, and phantom forms, etc· New large-scale sacred series dungeon [color=lightgreen] Causing a Ruckus in the Heavenly Palace [/color].Four new characters, 7th-level weapons, sets, illusions, etc. have been added to the dungeons· The Secret Realm system has added [color=lightgreen] Westward Secret Realm [/color]2.[color=yellow] Abyssal Fissure Beast Tide System [/color]· New special Location -[color=lightgreen] Abyssal Fissure [/color] (located in the 10th plane, the Continent of Fighting Qi)· Added the [color=lightgreen] feature to counter the Beast tide [/color] - increase character experience levels and medal experience levels· Added the [color=lightgreen] challenge Beast King [/color] feature - high-difficulty boss, determining the basis for beast tide revenue· Added the [color=lightgreen] fortification construction [/color] feature - Building fortifications increases benefits such as beast tide challenges and medal attributesThe character has added new growth equipment [color=lightgreen] and MEDALS [/color], which can be obtained and promoted in the abyss fissure3.[color=yellow] World Tree Holy Beast System [/color] (World boss)· New special Location -[color=lightgreen] World Tree [/color] (Unlock the corresponding sacred beast by clearing the difficulty of each plane's reincarnation)· New challenge [color=lightgreen] Town Boundary Holy Beast [/color] gameplay - Defeat to obtain Holy Rank recipes, Star Souls, and World Leaves· 117 new [color=lightgreen] Holy Rank (8th level) [/color] equipment and recipes have been added.4.[color=yellow] The Divine Path - Achievement System [/color]· New four major categories - Challenges, Management, Collection, and accumulation - with 36 subcategories, totaling 216 [color=lightgreen]steam achievements [/color]5.[color=yellow] Other content [/color]· New unlocks [color=lightgreen] Level 4 class [/color] and [color=lightgreen] level 5 class [/color] (Exchange for job change books and World Tree Sacred Beasts System)The upper limit of most technologies in the enhanced technology tree has been raised to level 60The upper limit of experience points, skill points and profession points related to the Operations Department's technology has been raised to level 60· Added 6th-level purple materials· Open QQ Group Internal test collection Character [color=lightgreen] Zhao Yun redemption code [/color]Press the esc input button in the game and enter "6666" to claim it. Invalid if already claimed[color=lightgreen] optimize [/color]The requirement for the cumulative number of star souls at the level of the Celestial Treasure Record has been lowered· Redo the skills and element types of bosses such as dungeons, fantasy towers, and secret realms· Improved the quick teleportation buttons for the Abyssal Fissure, World Tree, and the Havoc in Heaven DungeonPurple materials have been added to the large-scale dungeon element Treasury and spirit exchangeThe exchange ratio of the Spirit Gathering Pills in the Element Treasure House has been adjusted to 1:6· Optimized the display of the Pokedex and added a list of transformation pokedexThe battle enemy refresh code has been restructured to reduce memory usage and crashes· Fixed the attribute of obtaining the Desert Eagle at the beginning of the gameNow, blueprints of Divine objects at level 7 and above cannot be sold, and the secret manual category has been deletedThe display of the quantity text of forging synthetic formula materials has been optimized.The content of the help documentation has been improved· Skill: The number of buff levels obtained by Blade Spirit Fury has been changed from 5 to 20.· Skill: The number of buff levels obtained in the Rage Sword style has been changed from 1 to 5.· Skill: The number of buff levels obtained by the Earth Spirit Sword Gang has been changed from 3 to 10.· Skill: The number of buff levels obtained by Slaying demons with Sword Qi has been changed from 5 to 15.· Skill: The number of buff levels obtained by Purple Sky Lightning Strike has been changed from 1 to 3.· Skill: The number of buff levels obtained from the Heavenly Stems Thunderstorm has been changed from 1 to 6.· Skill: The buff level for obtaining Thunder Prison Punishment has been changed from 1 to 9.[color=lightgreen] fix [/color]Fixed the issue where the position of the life stone did not match that of the life slot after the protagonist switched the life slot talent. (Switching talents automatically unloads life stones)· Revise the invincibility buff of the Immortal Immortal Skill from 100% damage protection to 95%, and reduce its duration from 4 seconds to 3 seconds.· Fixed the lag issue caused by the skill collision effect not disappearing during some battles.[color=lightgreen] Supporter Pack [/color]· Experience-based cultivation manual "Chaos Taixuan Jing" · 7th-level treasure Equipment "Lucky Coin"· Protagonist Collector's Edition Phantom Type: One set for male and one for female · Activate the "City Ground" function· [color=yellow] Supporter pack non-extended content (All extended content and gameplay have been updated to the base for free) [/color]· [color=yellow]The value of is relatively low. It is only suitable for new players to speed up in the early stage or for old players to collect. It does not affect normal gameplay. [/color]· [color=yellow] If you are a big fan of the game and want to support the author's creative journey, you may consider purchasing [/color]