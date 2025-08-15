New Content
Added 4 new creatures to the world.
Added a new quest – discoverable in Paradise Lake.
Added a new special accessory item.
Added a couple new consumable items.
Added 5 new encounters discoverable across the world, including in Springdance Plains, Feywood Forest, Capital City Outskirts, Rocky Path, and other places and regions.
Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where the Compendium would sometimes fail to open, displaying “Compendium not available for demo” instead.
Fixed a bug where the “Lost Merchant” encounter could not be completed. This quest has been re-added to the quest pool for players who had to remove it.
Fixed a bug that sometimes resulted in a game crash upon creating a magic wielding character.
Fixed an issue that made magic mushrooms impossible to find when gathering mushrooms.
Looking Ahead
More content updates are coming every Friday this month!
This week focused on launch stability and bug fixes, but next week’s update will bring significantly more content, including new encounters, quests, and other additions.
Changed files in this update