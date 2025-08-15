Added 5 new encounters discoverable across the world, including in Springdance Plains, Feywood Forest, Capital City Outskirts, Rocky Path, and other places and regions.

Added 4 new creatures to the world.

Fixed an issue where the Compendium would sometimes fail to open, displaying “Compendium not available for demo” instead.

Fixed a bug where the “Lost Merchant” encounter could not be completed. This quest has been re-added to the quest pool for players who had to remove it.

Fixed a bug that sometimes resulted in a game crash upon creating a magic wielding character.