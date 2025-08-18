Notice: EA Version supports Chinese languages only. We will try to add more languages in the future.
Notice: Game saves before V0.8.1.1 (updated March 14th, 2025) are not compatible any more! If you still want to use game saves of previous versions, you can switch back to V0.7.5.5 in Properties-Betas, but you will be unable to experience the new features like creating martial arts of your own!
Notice: If you encounter a game freeze, please try to unsubscribe and delete all mods, make sure there are no files in Steam\steamapps\workshop\content\1909840, this should fix the problem.
Notice: Please update BepInEx in Workshop if you want to use other mods in Workshop.https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3345690372
If you find any bug or have any opinion while playing, please send your feedback here. Thanks for your support and cooperation! The development team consists of only 2 people from start to finish. Regular update is ensured. Thanks for your understanding! The main story was planned to be completed this time, but due to the heavy workload of making Mod Editor, it has to be delayed. Next update is scheduled to be available in late October, complete the main story and add town maps. Stay tuned!https://steamcommunity.com/app/1909840/discussions/0/4517758247948996935/
0.9.3.1版本（更新于2025/08/15）·主菜单右下角新增MOD编辑器，没有代码基础也能轻松创作上传MOD！MOD编辑器功能包括立绘替换、模型查看、动画查看、门派信息编辑、特殊NPC信息编辑和测试、武学编辑、武学构筑管理、物品信息编辑、主线任务修改、剧情编辑和预览，以及地图打点工具，MOD编辑器使用教程详见https://ucns1r2nm583.feishu.cn/wiki/VryhwYgZuiAduQkCe72cGZFon0e
·新增设置职位可自动吃食物增加精力
·修复门派内返程弟子的装备被换
·修复声望五号当铺达到尊敬时无传奇内功范本
·修复出门历练界面，选择阵法无弟子加入bug
·修复试炼人数超过8人出现招人奇遇
·修复进入爬塔立即放弃后进门派会出现卡死bug
·修复阵法图标错误，以及更换职责显示“无”有效果
·修复无煞刀法造成柔弱无法一键布阵
·修复阵法堂信息显示错误
·修复简单难度下聚贤厅弟子资质问题
·修复心法泣血术自动扣血无法让内功损失气血10%加点
·修复内功部分特殊攻击不起作用
·修复乾坤心法导致换服装时崩溃
·修复悬赏求饶可以无限刷钱
·修复拳脚等无伤害数字显示和操作练习伤害统计不显示
·修复回春功无法回复同伴血量
·修复奇遇死斗，操控者死亡之后回城黑屏卡住
