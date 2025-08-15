Features
* new building: Warehouse! (buildable through the build menu)
* taxes for rented space have been halved - enjoy it for now as other taxes will soon increase! :)
Bugfixes
* broken warning could cause more stutters
* some report files would not get deleted
* some reports could not be sent because the save files were too big
* autosave is a bit less frequent
