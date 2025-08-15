 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War - Definitive Edition THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
15 August 2025 Build 19610315 Edited 15 August 2025 – 09:52:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Features
* new building: Warehouse! (buildable through the build menu)
* taxes for rented space have been halved - enjoy it for now as other taxes will soon increase! :)

Bugfixes
* broken warning could cause more stutters
* some report files would not get deleted
* some reports could not be sent because the save files were too big
* autosave is a bit less frequent

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2828491
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2828492
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link