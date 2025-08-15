To everyone who’s still enjoying the game—thank you!
This update brings a brand-new mode: Tower Defense Journey,
featuring 30+ unique stages and more content than you can shake a stick at.
We’ve also polished several other areas:
- Sharper font rendering
- Performance tweaks for smoother gameplay
- A fresh coat of paint on the UI
- Re-balanced synergy numbers
- Three new synergies: **Plague Alchemist**, **Tactician**, and **Money Manager**
- Talents reworked to thrive in Tower Defense
- General balance passes on hero skills and synergies so everything feels right at home in the new mode
It’s a whole new game—Tower Defense arrives in League of Fiends!
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2906031
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update