15 August 2025 Build 19610295 Edited 15 August 2025 – 09:59:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
To everyone who’s still enjoying the game—thank you!
This update brings a brand-new mode: Tower Defense Journey,
featuring 30+ unique stages and more content than you can shake a stick at.

We’ve also polished several other areas:

- Sharper font rendering
- Performance tweaks for smoother gameplay
- A fresh coat of paint on the UI
- Re-balanced synergy numbers
- Three new synergies: **Plague Alchemist**, **Tactician**, and **Money Manager**
- Talents reworked to thrive in Tower Defense
- General balance passes on hero skills and synergies so everything feels right at home in the new mode

