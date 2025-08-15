To everyone who’s still enjoying the game—thank you!

This update brings a brand-new mode: Tower Defense Journey,

featuring 30+ unique stages and more content than you can shake a stick at.



We’ve also polished several other areas:



- Sharper font rendering

- Performance tweaks for smoother gameplay

- A fresh coat of paint on the UI

- Re-balanced synergy numbers

- Three new synergies: **Plague Alchemist**, **Tactician**, and **Money Manager**

- Talents reworked to thrive in Tower Defense

- General balance passes on hero skills and synergies so everything feels right at home in the new mode