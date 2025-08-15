This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings, ladies, gentlemen, and any eldritch entities watching us from the void!

The upcoming Content Update for Stygian: Outer Gods is almost here, and we’re inviting you to be among the first to experience it through our Open Beta. This is your chance to explore new content, test improvements, and help shape the game before the official release.

The new Content Update brings exciting additions, including mysterious new locations like the House on the Misty Hill and Blood Forest, dangerous new monsters such as Feral Witches and Feral Dogs, powerful artifacts and a brand-new weapon, NPCs, quests and much more. The entire Change Log can be found below.

We encourage everyone to join the Open Beta and share as much feedback as possible. Your insights will be invaluable in helping us fine-tune the update and ensure the best possible experience for all players.

Your gameplay progress from previous playthroughs shouldn't be affected, but we still recommend making a back-up save. You can do so by copying all the files from this location and putting them aside:



C:\\Users\\%username%\\AppData\\Local\\Stygian\\Saved\\SaveGames



If you need help with doing so, or have any other questions, don't hesitate to reach out to us here on Steam or on the Stygian: Outer Gods Discord server.

To access the Open Beta branch, head to your Steam Library, right-click Stygian: Outer Gods, left-click Properties, left-click Betas and from the drop-down menu select the option "public_beta". Your Steam client will then download the Content Update.

We can’t wait to see how you explore the new content and what you think of the improvements. Every bit of feedback helps us make Stygian: Outer Gods even better.

Jump in, experiment, and share your thoughts – your input could directly shape the future of the game!

Happy testing, and may the Ancient Ones watch over your journey…

Change Log: