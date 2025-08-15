1.Added controller button customization feature, allowing users to customize commonly used function buttons. This can be viewed in the settings when connecting a controller.
2.Optimized the display of certain functions.
Version Update Announcement for August 15, 2025:
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update