15 August 2025 Build 19610228 Edited 15 August 2025 – 10:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
1.Added controller button customization feature, allowing users to customize commonly used function buttons. This can be viewed in the settings when connecting a controller.
2.Optimized the display of certain functions.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2125071
