🔧 DEMO Update 0.96.1 – Patch Notes

Hey everyone! Here’s what’s new in version 0.96.1 of the demo:

Fixes & Improvements:

Lockpick widget improved – no more movement while it's open.

Drag & drop interface now refreshes correctly after canceling an action; icons can be selected again without reloading.

Fixed a bug where installed gear or armor wouldn’t appear in the SLOT – should now display properly.

Resolved potential freezing after eating or performing inventory actions while world interactions (like pressing \[E]) were still active.

Quick Access Menu now sets focus correctly – makes closing with Esc more reliable.

Fixed extreme knockback and freezing when overcoming obstacles while running or climbing. Please report any remaining issues!

Corrected fall damage behavior: falling from over 6 meters no longer causes slow death. Now the player should briefly lose consciousness and recover if possible.

Swimming sounds added to the SFX class – splash volume reduced by 50% by default.

Duplicate notes are now automatically removed when collected.

Helmet now displays correctly on the final screen after completing the Training Center.

Plus a few minor fixes behind the scenes.

New in 0.96.1

Steam achievements related to swimming and story progression.

New procedural footstep sounds (still work in progress).

These updates still need thorough testing. As a solo developer working on both the demo and early access, I’m currently unable to support Steam Playtest – so testing continues within the demo for now.

Note: The demo is still in the 0.9xx phase, not yet 1.0.

Your feedback is incredibly valuable – it helps me fix bugs and implement your suggestions. For discussions and support, I invite you to the Steam Demo forum, but especially to Discord, where communication is faster and more convenient. You’ll also find help from other experienced testers and players.

Coming Soon:

Steam Statistics and Leaderboards – I’ll announce when they go live.

Playback management for discovered soundtrack pieces (still in progress).

\[TIP] If the game freezes due to minor UI errors, you don’t always need to Alt+Del – just open the Steam Overlay (Shift+Tab) and reload.

Next update will focus on refining the overall user experience and interface, including proper saving of custom keybindings. After that, expect updates to Nesoi’s design and quest system.

Thanks for playing and supporting the game! — Pawel, author 👋