15 August 2025 Build 19610203 Edited 16 August 2025 – 07:26:44 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

如果在运行时遇到一直启动中可以在steam设置，下载中关闭着色器预缓存，这是网络的问题没有遇到的玩家可以忽略游戏启动默认是窗口可以在游戏设置页面开启全屏

相比测试版steam版加入了新的称号系统，随着探索可以获得大量独特称号，改进了钓鱼系统和勇者跳棋玩法，加入了新的技能以及新的任务和地图和大量调整

