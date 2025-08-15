 Skip to content
15 August 2025 Build 19610168
Update notes via Steam Community

Normal Difficulty

Is very challenging by design, game was created with this difficulty as default, hence it called "normal".

  • You will need to sprint around prioritizing survival over shooting

  • switch weapons more instead of reloading

  • use Slam Away strategically (kills with Slam Away reload all guns)

  • use pickups strategically (when you have 100+ HP/Armor you get 30% from pickup)

But to make it not so frustrating there's plenty of checkpoints so you don't loose much time when dying.

Lower Difficulties

You can scale it down all the way to 5% of incoming damage and enemies run speed to 50%

Issues I know of

  • Slow loading time, especially on lower end CPUs - this will be improved

  • Crashes, especially on lower end CPUs - weaker CPUs often crash apparently, looking into that also

Update notes

  • fixed that sometimes difficulty incoming damage multiplier didn't work

  • adjusted difficulty presets - all levels below normal now have much lesser values

Changed files in this update

