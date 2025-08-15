 Skip to content
15 August 2025 Build 19610159 Edited 15 August 2025 – 14:46:30 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Orcs and humans! 5000 copies sold! Thank you for your support!

New Small Update is here:

  • option to unlock fps

  • "classic with heroes" mod is obligatory for ranked games

  • new maps added to ranked pool

  • misc fixes, improvements, minor balance changes

Make sure to try out those Game Mods from Steam Workshop: https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3544527864 https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3540465930

As well as some additional maps:

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3507166356

And scenarios:

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3500876896 https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3497150041

For glory. For ruin. For The Scouring.

—Orc Group

