Hello Orcs and humans! 5000 copies sold! Thank you for your support!

New Small Update is here:

option to unlock fps

"classic with heroes" mod is obligatory for ranked games

new maps added to ranked pool

misc fixes, improvements, minor balance changes

Make sure to try out those Game Mods from Steam Workshop: https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3544527864 https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3540465930

As well as some additional maps:

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3507166356

And scenarios:

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3500876896 https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3497150041

For glory. For ruin. For The Scouring.

—Orc Group