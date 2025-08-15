 Skip to content
15 August 2025 Build 19610092 Edited 15 August 2025 – 09:39:41 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

【优化】

·捕捉宠物小香蕉，小螃蟹，小番薯等道具掉落概率增加

·小概率不会掉落装备的问题

·修复装备强化概率出错的问题

若上仙在更新后于游戏中遇到任何BUG，都可以加入《造梦西游：无双》官方交流群，向管理员提交反馈，我们会收到后会加急修复。感谢各位上仙的支持！

官方交流②群：943426695

官方交流①群（已满员）：1015247985

Changed files in this update

Windows Simplified Chinese Depot 3867951
  • Loading history…
