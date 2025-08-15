【优化】
·捕捉宠物小香蕉，小螃蟹，小番薯等道具掉落概率增加
·小概率不会掉落装备的问题
·修复装备强化概率出错的问题
若上仙在更新后于游戏中遇到任何BUG，都可以加入《造梦西游：无双》官方交流群，向管理员提交反馈，我们会收到后会加急修复。感谢各位上仙的支持！
官方交流②群：943426695
官方交流①群（已满员）：1015247985
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
【优化】
·捕捉宠物小香蕉，小螃蟹，小番薯等道具掉落概率增加
·小概率不会掉落装备的问题
·修复装备强化概率出错的问题
若上仙在更新后于游戏中遇到任何BUG，都可以加入《造梦西游：无双》官方交流群，向管理员提交反馈，我们会收到后会加急修复。感谢各位上仙的支持！
官方交流②群：943426695
官方交流①群（已满员）：1015247985
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update