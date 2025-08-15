 Skip to content
15 August 2025 Build 19610017 Edited 15 August 2025 – 09:26:31 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🛠️ Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed UI overlapping issues at 16:10 aspect ratio.

  • Fixed battle interface display anomalies in fullscreen mode (16:10).

  • Fixed level display error on Stage 47 (incorrectly showing as Level 48).

  • Fixed an issue with abnormal unlock sequence in some side missions.

  • Fixed an issue where the small stages text was not displaying on the Abyss Invasion bulletin board.

  • Fixed an issue where characters would move during forging at the blacksmith.

  • Fixed an issue with abnormal quality unlock levels for tavern mercenaries.

