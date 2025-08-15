🛠️ Bug Fixes:
Fixed UI overlapping issues at 16:10 aspect ratio.
Fixed battle interface display anomalies in fullscreen mode (16:10).
Fixed level display error on Stage 47 (incorrectly showing as Level 48).
Fixed an issue with abnormal unlock sequence in some side missions.
Fixed an issue where the small stages text was not displaying on the Abyss Invasion bulletin board.
Fixed an issue where characters would move during forging at the blacksmith.
Fixed an issue with abnormal quality unlock levels for tavern mercenaries.
Contact us: Email - send your problem to feedback@gleamerstudio.com, we will solve it ASAP. Discord - Join our community Discord Steam community - Join Steam community
