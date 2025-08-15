This update brings character descriptions to the Character Selection Screen and significant weapon weight and inertia tweaks.
Hellish Quart pre-alpha v.2025.08.15.0
NEW:
- new arenas
- Character bios in the arcade mode character select screen
FIX:
- changed the skybox in some arenas to fix a lighting bug (6-sided skyboxes not emitting ambient light in this particular Unity ver.)
- Tarnavski: fixed some special moves not working
TWEAK:
- All characters, except Dynis: a bit slower walking speed in all directions (attempt to increase parries amount and decrease disengaging and whiffs)
- All characters: increased weapon weight and tweaked balance points; tweaked damping and inertia for better collisions
- Most characters now have thinner weapon colliders
- Adjusted bind points in most weapons for more stable blade binding
- Hasan: Guard crusher move has a bit shorter recovery, and a much shorter recovery after blade impact
- Tweaked postprocessing in chosen arenas
