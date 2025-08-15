This update brings character descriptions to the Character Selection Screen and significant weapon weight and inertia tweaks.

Hellish Quart pre-alpha v.2025.08.15.0

NEW:

- new arenas

- Character bios in the arcade mode character select screen

FIX:

- changed the skybox in some arenas to fix a lighting bug (6-sided skyboxes not emitting ambient light in this particular Unity ver.)

- Tarnavski: fixed some special moves not working

TWEAK:

- All characters, except Dynis: a bit slower walking speed in all directions (attempt to increase parries amount and decrease disengaging and whiffs)

- All characters: increased weapon weight and tweaked balance points; tweaked damping and inertia for better collisions

- Most characters now have thinner weapon colliders

- Adjusted bind points in most weapons for more stable blade binding

- Hasan: Guard crusher move has a bit shorter recovery, and a much shorter recovery after blade impact

- Tweaked postprocessing in chosen arenas

