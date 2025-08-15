 Skip to content
15 August 2025 Build 19609973
Update notes via Steam Community

This update brings character descriptions to the Character Selection Screen and significant weapon weight and inertia tweaks.

Hellish Quart pre-alpha v.2025.08.15.0

NEW:

- new arenas

- Character bios in the arcade mode character select screen

FIX:

- changed the skybox in some arenas to fix a lighting bug (6-sided skyboxes not emitting ambient light in this particular Unity ver.)

- Tarnavski: fixed some special moves not working

TWEAK:

- All characters, except Dynis: a bit slower walking speed in all directions (attempt to increase parries amount and decrease disengaging and whiffs)

- All characters: increased weapon weight and tweaked balance points; tweaked damping and inertia for better collisions

- Most characters now have thinner weapon colliders

- Adjusted bind points in most weapons for more stable blade binding

- Hasan: Guard crusher move has a bit shorter recovery, and a much shorter recovery after blade impact

- Tweaked postprocessing in chosen arenas

Having technical problems after an update?

Please visit our technical help page.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Hellish Quart Content Depot 1000361
