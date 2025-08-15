Guess who's back!

After taking a long break from working on any RC related content, I am happy to announce that I got some new goodies for you all, in the form of some new Quality of life features, bug fixes and some other minor improvements.

New Features:

Combat preview window:

The biggest new feature, that I have spent the most time working on during this updates development is this new "combat preview window" as I like to call it.

This window will show up when you hover over a enemy unit, and its purpose is to give you a more detailed overview of what will go down when you attack an enemy.

I know there have been people asking for something like this for a while, and I myself have also for a long time wanted to add something like this to the game, as I've always felt that the numbers that pop up on top of a enemy unit when you target them, just isn't enough information, especially for new players I can imagine it can be very frustrating when you are trying to learn the ropes of the game. So hopefully this will alleviate the learning curve a bit, which I still believe is one of the biggest issues with the game.

And if you want to read more in detail what kind of information the combat preview window entails, then you can do so in the in-game manual under the "Combat" entry.

Unit Rank Icons:

The next quality of life feature in this update, are these "unit rank icons".

This one is also one that I have for a long time wanted to add to the game myself, and have gotten requests to put something similar in the game.

The purpose of these "icons" or "numbers" is to tell you what rank the unit is simply by looking at it and not needing to click on it, which will hopefully make it a bit easier when you manage your units.

But honestly, I gotta say that I am not completely satisfied with the results, as you still can't tell exactly what type of upgrades the unit is carrying without clicking on it.

But hopefully this will do for now.

Also, if these two new features bother you, and you find them to be in the way. Then I added the option to turn them off in the settings window:

Undo Purchase option:

Finally, I added this undo purchase option. So that if you accidentally purchase a unit or upgrade in the Request Reinforcements menu. Then you can return it and get all you requisition points back.

Other Improvements and Changes:

Bug Fixes:

Fixed bug where the game would sometimes freeze during the enemy turn when the enemy was trying to "coordinate" an attack with too many units at once.

Fixed bug where the game would sometimes freeze during the enemies turn if an enemy unit would get "ambushed" by a player unit that it didn't have vision on

Fixed bug where the blue "highlight" wouldn't show up on a minefields tile when using the "remove minefield" action

Fixed bug where minefields would sometimes go "invisible" during the enemies turn

Fixed bug where some tooltips would be partly obscured by the cursor

Fixed bug where the LRRP units camouflage expert upgrade would sometimes "duplicate"

Special shout out to Demonic emperor on Discord for helping me with the 2 bugs on the top of the list. Because they are bugs that I believe have been irking players for a long time, so it felt good to finally put them to rest.

Other Minor Improvements:

Updated and added tooltips in various places

Increased price for Heavy Tanks by 25 RP (still feel they are very op)

Added backgrounds to texts in various places, that was previously a bit hard to read

Other News:

Lastly I would like to let you all know why I decided to release this updated, and why I haven't released any during the summer.

The main reason being that I am in the middle of a big move right now, which has been taking up a lot of my time and energy during this summer. And the time that I have had to put down on game development, has been spent on my next game rather than new content for RC.

The reason for that being as I've mentioned on the RC's steam forum and Discord, is that because of the games poor sales I feel like I haven't been able to justify it to myself to put down the time on it.

And even though the sales situation hasn't changed, I've had a bit of a change of mind on the subject. For one, I still have faith in the game and that it will be able to sell and pick up more sales in the future.

But also, now that I have had time to distance myself from the game during the summer, I have actually started missing working on the game, and my mind has been flooding with new ideas for it, which I have been desiring to implement.

Which brings me to the topic of the future of RC, which is still very unclear, but I am more and more wanting to work on a bigger update for the game, potentially in the form of new DLC.

Potential Future DLC:

Like I said earlier, ever since the launch of RC and once I had the time to distance myself from the project, my mind has started to come up with new ideas and improvements for the game.

Which I was originally planning on saving for a RC 2, but considering how far off something like that would be, I've been more and more considering putting those ideas into a DLC for the game instead.

One of the main points of a DLC would be to address certain aspects of the game that I've never been fully content with and that I always felt were quite uninspired.

And also of course to add bunch of new cool units and stuff like that.

So let me know if you guys think that is a good idea and something you would be interested in.

And also if you have any requests of what you would like to see in such an "expansion", then feel free to let me know, as I am always very grateful for any and all feedback I can get.

Until next time, Regards, Frans Wikman