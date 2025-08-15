 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War - Definitive Edition THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
15 August 2025 Build 19609941 Edited 15 August 2025 – 11:32:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Thanks for all of your support on Noctuary. A new patch is on the way. The current game version is 1.2.1, have fun.

Update Contents:

\[Fix] Corrected some typos.

\[Fix] Fixed some voiceover issues.

Gratesca Studio

15th August, 2025

We hope you are enjoying your time in Inlixaland, if you encounter any issues during the game, or if you’d like to share your ideas for upcoming updates, here are some useful links:

Gratesca Official Discord: https://discord.gg/pT4nK8hN34

Steam Discussion Thread: https://steamcommunity.com/app/2143680/discussions/

BUG report E-mail: gratesca_promote@126.com

Twitter: @Gratesca Studio

Youtube: @Gratesca Studio

Changed files in this update

Depot 2143681
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link