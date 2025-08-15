(Fixed) Incorrect attack power display when hatching pets.
(Fixed) Camera Shake setting not working.
(Fixed) Mutant talents are now disabled, and images and descriptions have been added for existing mutant talents.
(Fixed) Missing image when researching the stone floor.
(Adjusted) Added 4 weaker relics to prevent errors when all relics have been selected.
