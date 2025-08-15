 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Counter-Strike 2 Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War - Definitive Edition THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
15 August 2025 Build 19609886 Edited 15 August 2025 – 09:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
(Fixed) Incorrect attack power display when hatching pets.
(Fixed) Camera Shake setting not working.
(Fixed) Mutant talents are now disabled, and images and descriptions have been added for existing mutant talents.
(Fixed) Missing image when researching the stone floor.
(Adjusted) Added 4 weaker relics to prevent errors when all relics have been selected.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3336521
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link